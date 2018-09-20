The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

3:48 Becky Lynch is the SmackDown women's champion - but will she become even more of a villain in her new role? Becky Lynch is the SmackDown women's champion - but will she become even more of a villain in her new role?

Hell in a Cell descended upon the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend and much like in previous years, there were not many superstars who walked out of the structure the same person they were when they agreed to step in.

There is a reason Hell in a Cell is billed as one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year and many of these stars found that out the hard way.

Is Drew McIntyre being positioned as the new big WWE star?

Good week

Drew McIntyre (Raw)

Drew McIntyre has had a fantastic week since he was able to successfully defend his Raw tag team championship alongside Dolph Ziggler at Hell in a Cell before he then extended his undefeated streak on Monday Night Raw when he overcame the threat of Dean Ambrose.

Ziggler lost his match to Seth Rollins later in the night and Drew and Dolph were forced to help Baron Corbin when he couldn't defeat Roman Reigns in Raw's main event, but their threat was neutralised by Rollins and Ambrose as the feud between the four men continues.

It's becoming more and more obvious that WWE is setting up the Scottish Psychopath to become the next big thing on Raw and the longer his streak continues the more dominant he looks.

Becky Lynch took her place as the new queen of SmackDown this week

Becky Lynch (SmackDown)

Becky Lynch lifted her first SmackDown women's championship in two years on Sunday night at Hell in a Cell after she was able to defeat her long-time friend Charlotte, but this wasn't enough for the Irish Lasskicker, who then went on to further humiliate Charlotte on Tuesday night when the two women were given the main event slot on SmackDown.

Lynch's heel character is finally coming through on the mic and in the ring but it's obvious that the WWE Universe likes the added flair that Becky now has ever since she decided to turn on Charlotte at SummerSlam and she's still garnering a face reaction, which could lead to WWE pushing her much deeper into this heel character.

Lacey Evans put in another strong performance on this week's NXT

Lacey Evans (NXT)

The Lady of NXT returned to Full Sail this week when she teamed with Aliyah to take on Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo, in a match that allowed Aliyah to showcase her new feisty character and proved that Lacey Evans should be much higher on the NXT ladder.

It made sense for Lacey to be out of the title picture while Shayna Baszler was champion, but now that Kairi Sane is holding the title, Evans should be pushing for that number one contender's slot and after delivering a Women's Right to Kai this week and helping her team to pick up the win, it's obvious that she's due a title match in the coming months.

Alexa Bliss came up short in her Raw title rematch against Ronda Rousey

Bad Week

Alexa Bliss (Raw)

Alexa Bliss stepped in the ring with Ronda Rousey on Sunday night in the hopes of winning back the Raw title but despite her best efforts, Alexa was unable to end Rousey's undefeated streak as she tapped to the armbar.

Despite her appearance the following night on Raw, WWE revealed Bliss was suffering from an arm injury on Tuesday morning and was then pulled from The Mixed Match Challenge and all upcoming live events as a precaution.

Bliss faces Trish Stratus next month at Evolution and even though the show is still more than a month away, Bliss will be hoping that this injury doesn't sideline her for much longer.

Jeff Hardy left his Hell In A Cell match against Randy Orton considerably worse off than his opponent

Jeff Hardy (SmackDown)

Jeff Hardy stepped inside Hell in a Cell for the first time this past weekend and it wasn't the outcome that he would have wanted since the ending saw him crash through a table before he was then stretchered out of the arena. WWE later reported that he was "coughing up blood".

Hardy and Orton wear a number of battle wounds from their time inside Satan's Structure, but Hardy seems to be the one who came off the worse of the two.

The Enigma didn't make an appearance on SmackDown this week and there have been no recent updates regarding his condition, but it is thought that he could be on the sidelines for the next few weeks at least since he will be given a substantial amount of time to recover.

The thrilling NXT match between Pete Dunne and Ricochet was interrupted by the Undisputed Era

Pete Dunne/Ricochet (NXT)



It wasn't a bad week for the NXT Universe because Pete Dunne's match with Ricochet was absolutely fantastic and had the crowd on their feet, it was the ending that left many fans feeling short-changed.

Undisputed Era attacked both men which was why the match ended in a no contest and both stars were then able to take their respective championships home.

Dunne and Ricochet went into the match hoping that they could make history and become NXT's first dual champion but once again the Undisputed Era decided to interfere and put both men back on the same page. With Takeover: War Games on the horizon, their revenge could become quite creative.