WATCH: Undertaker & Kane chokeslam Shawn Michaels and Triple H!

The Undertaker delivered an emphatic message to his Super Show-Down opponent Triple H on this week's Raw.

The two will go head to head in the huge event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which begins at 10am UK time and is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The past few weeks have seen Raw filled with psychological battling between the two - and their cohorts Shawn Michaels and Kane - in a bid for the upper hand Down Under.

But the mental war turned to an actual war this week when Michaels found himself jumped by the Brothers of Destruction, with Trips' attempt to intervene falling flat.

Usually, when one party overwhelms another on the final Raw or SmackDown before a huge match it means the conquered will become the conqueror when the bell rings for real.

So will we be seeing The Game prevail at the expense of the The Dead Man in Melbourne? Or will that just be the start of a rivalry to run throughout the second half of 2018?

