QUIZ: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin - test your knowledge of WWE's Texas Rattlesnake!

In honour of Steve Austin Day (3/16), we've compiled a trivial challenge based on the life and times of Stone Cold.

March 16, at least in America, is the day on which wrestling fans sink a couple of cold ones in honour of one of the greatest men to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Austin retired from the ring in 2003 but his legacy lives on 16 years later - and continues to resonate with modern fans who did not even see him perform in his prime.

He is regarded as arguably the most popular wrestler in the history of the business, his trademark t-shirts dominating arenas around the globe throughout the Attitude Era.

His long-term feud with WWE owner Vince McMahon is the stuff of legend and is the gold standard which all modern-day rivalries attempt to emulate.

So what better way to celebrate the life of the man himself than by taking on our Stone Cold trivia challenge? But tread carefully or you may find yourself on the wrong end of a Stunner!