LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast - all of the Fastlane fallout in a bumper episode

This week’s episode sees the crew break down all of the matches at Fastlane and take a look at what the angle-packed pay-per-view might mean for WWE’s WrestleMania plans

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake was joined by the tech team tag-team champions Mark 'Faz' Farrell and Thomas 'TJ' Joseph for a special bumper birthday edition of the weekly wrestling wrap-up.

As well as breaking down all of the drama and mayhem from Fastlane, the team also take a look at the news Kurt Angle will retire at the 'grandaddy of them all' and assess a few opponents for his final match.

Batista's saliva-flecked verbal assault of Triple H, the impending induction of Harlem Heat in the Hall of Fame and a long Faz rant about the Becky Lynch-Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair program all also appear on the agenda.

So make sure you don't miss out on almost two hours' worth of audio glory as the Lock Up lads take another step on the road to WrestleMania.

Click here to download this week's episode and to access the full Lock Up archive!