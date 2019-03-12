Harlem Heat to enter Hall of Fame: Legendary tag team to join 2019 class

1:02 Harlem Heat set a record for the most WCW tag title runs, with 10 championships to their name Harlem Heat set a record for the most WCW tag title runs, with 10 championships to their name

Former WCW world champions Harlem Heat have been confirmed as the latest entrants in the 2019 Hall of Fame.

One half of the duo - Booker T - is already in the Hall of Fame as a singles competitor and he will now be joined by Stevie Ray, alongside whom he held 10 tag-team championships during a hugely dominant run in the 1990s.

The team arrived in WCW in summer 1993, bringing a streetwise, in-your-face attitude to the squared circle, staring directly into the camera on their way to the ring.

Harlem Heat will have their Hall of Fame moment as part of WrestleMania weekend

They were immediately programmed with the top stars of WCW at the time, such as Sting, Ric Flair and British Bulldog, and joined forces with Sid and Vader to enter the unforgiving battleground known as War Games.

It was when the brothers took on the managerial services of 2006 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Sensational Sherri that their stars began to shine. With "Sister" Sherri in their corner, it wasn't long before Harlem Heat captured their first WCW Tag Team Championship, defeating Stars & Stripes on WCW Saturday Night. Booker T & Stevie Ray brawled with the likes of The Steiner Brothers, Sting & Lex Luger and The Nasty Boys on their way to seven reigns as WCW Tag Team Champions.

1:36 Relive the moment Harlem Heat won the WCW world tag titles - with thanks to the nWo - in June 1996 Relive the moment Harlem Heat won the WCW world tag titles - with thanks to the nWo - in June 1996

By 1997, the two brothers went their separate ways, Stevie going on to become a trusted member of the infamous nWo, while Booker became a breakout singles star, capturing the WCW Television Title on several occasions.

After nearly two years apart, Booker T & Stevie Ray reunited and returned to a vastly different tag team landscape in WCW. However, Harlem Heat hadn't lost a step, as they defeated The Jersey Triad to win their eighth WCW tag titles at Road Wild 1999.

Honky Tonk Man will also be part of the 2019 class in the Hall of Fame

They would add two more reigns as champions to their list of honours, setting a WCW record that would not be broken before the company was purchased by WWE in 2001.