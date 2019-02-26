Honky Tonk Man to enter 2019 Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania celebrations

Honky Tonk Man remains the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion in WWE history

Honky Tonk Man has joined D-Generation X in the list of inductees for WWE's 2019 Hall of Fame.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history will be inducted at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on the Saturday of WrestleMania weekend.

With slicked-back hair and long sideburns reminiscent of a certain rock 'n' roll icon, The Honky Tonk Man first arrived on the scene in WWE in 1986 as a face who was completely rejected by the fans and turned to the dark side as a result.

Enlisting the managerial services of fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, The Honky Tonk Man unleashed his evil side, setting out to make his opponents twist and shout in agony.

And if the damage he inflicted on his opponents wasn't enough, he subjected the WWE Universe to his unique talents as a singer, facetiously thanking fans and telling them they were "a wonderful audience" as he belted out his own entrance music.

D-Generation X were confirmed as the first 2019 Hall of Fame entrant last week

The new attitude was apparently just what the crooner needed, as he racked up victory after victory on his way to becoming Intercontinental Champion in June 1987 with a shocking victory over Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

He would hold onto the Intercontinental Championship for nearly 13 months before his reign ended in lightning-quick fashion at the hands of Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988.

His record-breaking 454 days with the title is a feat that has stood the test of time, as no competitor has come close to eclipsing his unprecedented championship reign.

The Honky Tonk Man later formed one half of the tag team/band Rhythm & Blues with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, and featured as the manager of Rockabilly, better known as Billy Gunn, also working as a colour commentator on several WWE television shows.