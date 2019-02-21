Top 5 D-Generation X moments after being inducted into 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

To celebrate their induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, we've put together our top five favourite DX moments!

Sports-entertainment would never be the same again when D-Generation X was born in the midst of the "Attitude Era" in 1997.

Celebrate the controversial history of sports-entertainment's most rebellious faction with five of their greatest moments in the video at the top of the page.

Join the Kliq - Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, X-Pac, The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) for a ride of a lifetime.

