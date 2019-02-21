WWE News

News

Top 5 D-Generation X moments after being inducted into 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Last Updated: 21/02/19 2:44pm
2:47
To celebrate their induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, we've put together our favourite DX moments!
To celebrate their induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, we've put together our favourite DX moments!

To celebrate their induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, we've put together our top five favourite DX moments!

Sports-entertainment would never be the same again when D-Generation X was born in the midst of the "Attitude Era" in 1997.

Celebrate the controversial history of sports-entertainment's most rebellious faction with five of their greatest moments in the video at the top of the page.

Join the Kliq - Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, X-Pac, The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) for a ride of a lifetime.

Watch their top 5 moments in the video above

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Elimination Chamber!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Sky Sports Lock Up

Elimination Chamber fallout!

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK