WWE: John Cena drops Kurt Angle hint with cryptic Instagram post

John Cena had his debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002 and their paths have crossed several times since

John Cena has sparked speculation he could be about to face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania with a cryptic social media post.

Angle confirmed on Raw this week that his match at WrestleMania - which is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday April 7 - will be his final in professional wrestling.

Sky Sports viewers voted for Cena as the man they would most like to see Angle face in his farewell appearance at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Angle was Cena's opponent for his debut in 2002 and the two men's paths have crossed several times in their glorious careers.

Cena's post had no caption and was a simply a very old picture of Angle, taken after he won his Olympic gold medal in 1996.

But it has prompted talk among wrestling fans that the two will do battle at WrestleMania, especially as Cena is currently without a match on the listed card so far.

Cena, 41, currently works a part-time schedule for WWE and his most recent match was a fatal four-way on Raw in January, which was won by Finn Balor.