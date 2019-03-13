WWE SmackDown: McMahon-Miz match confirmed for WrestleMania

3:42 Shane McMahon will face his former 'co-bestie' The Miz in a grudge match at WrestleMania Shane McMahon will face his former 'co-bestie' The Miz in a grudge match at WrestleMania

Shane McMahon and The Miz will take their fallout to a match at WrestleMania, it was confirmed on last night's SmackDown.

Two days after Shane attacked his former tag-team partner following their loss to The Usos at Fastlane, he spoke at length about how good it felt.

"I had such an amazing time doing it that I'm going to continue it on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania," he confirmed to the crowd in Dayton, Ohio.

The match is one of just five to be confirmed so far for the event, which takes place live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday April 7.

On Monday it was announced Kurt Angle will have his farewell match at Mania, with John Cena leading a Sky Sports poll to be the Olympic Hero's last ever opponent.

Kingston faces gauntlet challenge

Kofi Kingston - backed by long and loud "we want Kofi" chants from the crowd throughout the show - was given a championship opportunity by Vince McMahon, but faces a huge task to secure it.

To earn the right to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Kingston must prevail in a gauntlet match which also includes Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Sheamus and Rowan.

Kingston was shocked, and The New Day were livid, but the group would not have too much time to process the controversial decision, as they were quickly swarmed by Kofi's Gauntlet opponents.

New Day cleared the ring of the opposition, and Kofi clobbered Cesaro with Trouble in Paradise, but Kingston must go it alone next week with his WrestleMania aspirations on the line.

Orton sets sights on Styles

Hot on the heels of their physical altercation at Fastlane, Randy Orton and AJ Styles managed to keep it reasonably civilised during a confrontation on SmackDown.

The Viper claimed it was absolutely ludicrous SmackDown is referred to as The House that Styles Built when Orton has been holding it down and making history on the blue brand since 2002.

Orton declared this was not Styles' house, but his, and The Phenomenal One would soon just be another "indy darling" who could not hack it against him.

Styles did not blink, retorting by challenging The Apex Predator to a match at WrestleMania - but received no response...