WWE Raw: Major title changes hands as champion regains belt

Finn Balor's reign as Intercontinental champion is over less than a month after it began after he was beaten by Bobby Lashley on Raw.

Lio Rush again proved pivotal as it was his ringside shenanigans which were to cost Balor his championship less than a month before WrestleMania.

Rush burst into the timekeepers' area to ring the bell, temporarily taking Balor's eyes off the prize and causing confusion in the arena.

Balor appeared to have shrugged off the incident and continued to take the fight to Lashley but came unstuck when, after laying out Rush with a kick on the apron, he attempted to springboard back into the ring and got drilled with a huge Spear.

That was enough for the three-count and enough to make Lashley a two-time Intercontinental champion but with WrestleMania on the horizon, could we see a Demon-shaped figure return to haunt him?

Triple H and Batista set up Mania showdown

Triple H was finally given the opportunity of a one-on-one meeting with Batista, even if it did come with The Animal protected by a ring of security guards.

On several occasions The Game tried to goad his former Evolution colleague into some kind of physical response but every time he was unsuccessful.

A heavily-guarded Batista was on Raw last night to set up a match with Triple H

Batista repeatedly stated - with increasing anger - that all he has ever wanted is a one-on-one match with Triple H at WrestleMania, in which he would end his career.

Triple H, similarly incensed, agreed, but not before adding the stipulation that the match will be held under no-holds-barred rules.

McIntyre bids to take out The Shield

Drew McIntyre was part of the losing team against The Shield at Fastlane but more than made up for that loss 24 hours later with a one-man wrecking spree of the Hounds of Justice.

First he blindsided Roman Reigns and flattened him with a pair of ringside Claymore Kicks - the second into the post - before turning his attention to Dean Ambrose in a falls-count-anywhere match.

Seth Rollins helped Roman Reigns from ringside after he was assaulted by Drew McIntyre

The action spilled all around the arena and featured a variety of improvised weapons - including a pencil to the eye - and a particularly vicious Claymore Kick through a post.

That was enough to end the match. The war, however, will almost certainly continue.