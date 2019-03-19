WWE News

AJ Styles signs new WWE contract

Former WWE champion confirms news in tweet announcing arrival of new pet dog

Last Updated: 19/03/19 9:54am

AJ Styles held the WWE title for more than a year after winning it in Manchester in November 2017
AJ Styles has confirmed he has signed an extension to his current contract with WWE.

The Phenomenal One confirmed the news in a post on Twitter in which he also announced the news that he has welcomed a new puppy into the Styles family home.

Styles, 41, had been linked by some fans with a move to new promotion All Elite Wrestling due to his connection to several of that company's top performers from their time working together in Japan.

But the former WWE champion will be staying with SmackDown for an unspecified amount of time after announcing he has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Since joining WWE in January 2016, Styles has twice held the United States championship and twice won the WWE title, which is currently occupied by Daniel Bryan.

He famously started his second reign by beating Jinder Mahal at the SmackDown in Manchester in November 2017 and would hold the championship for more than a full 12 months.

