WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns to WrestleMania match

Drew McIntyre has challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania after declaring: "This is my yard now."

McIntyre continued his one-man mission to destroy The Shield on Monday night's Raw with an attempt to lure out Reigns, who required medical treatment after he was attacked by the Scottish Psychopath last week.

The gist of his promo was that Reigns was not the same man he was prior to his treatment for leukaemia, words which were too much for Seth Rollins to take, drawing him to ringside.

McIntyre and Rollins were then involved in a pull-apart brawl, which seemingly gave the Kingslayer an advantage for their one-on-one match later that evening.

With the victory in the bag and a Stomp incoming, Brock Lesnar's music sounded and although he did nothing more than appear on the ramp, his presence provided enough of a distraction for McIntyre to hit a Claymore Kick and grab the pin.

Rousey loses control once again

Ronda Rousey made predictably swift work of her Raw women's championship defence against Dana Brooke, slapping on an armbar for a rapid-fire tap-out victory as the challenger fell well short.

But after the bell, she kept the submission hold locked in and several referees and officials were needed to break it as Brooke's anguished screams filled the arena.

Rousey eventually headed to ringside to embrace her husband, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne, who laid out a member of WWE security with a forearm before the couple left through the crowd.

Batista calls out Triple H

Batista spoke to Raw commentator Michael Cole via satellite from his home in Tampa and had very few fond words for his WrestleMania opponent, Triple H.

Among the reasons on his list of dislikes were that The Game is "jealous" of him and "insecure" and, perhaps most crucially, that he did not feel Batista was worthy of being a top-level WWE competitor.

Batista said the real Triple H is a "control freak" who will one day be fired by Vince McMahon. But he also said that he will be the man who ends his in-ring career at WrestleMania.

Beth Phoenix takes further step out of retirement

Following her scuffles with Nia Jax and Tamina at Fastlane and on the following episode of Raw, Beth Phoenix took another step away from her retirement with a confrontation with the tag-team champions.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were in the ring for a two-on-two face-off with Phoenix and Natalya, which quickly went awry despite Bayley doing her best to show respect to the Hall of Famer.

A WrestleMania challenge was issued to the Boss n Hug Connection, who confirmed they will be on SmackDown tonight, and for whom pre-WrestleMania business has very much picked up.