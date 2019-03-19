WWE: Braun Strowman declares for WrestleMania battle royal

1:32 Braun Strowman destroyed a car on last week's Raw and will look to take those frustrations out in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at WrestleMania Braun Strowman destroyed a car on last week's Raw and will look to take those frustrations out in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at WrestleMania

Braun Strowman has become the first WWE competitor to declare his entry for the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal at WrestleMania.

The multi-man match has become a staple feature of WrestleMania and traditionally features all of the key main-roster members not involved in feature matches elsewhere on the card.

Last year's event saw a surprise with Bray Wyatt returning from a period of absence to help Matt Hardy win the event, while the 2017 edition saw Mojo Rawley take the victory with some assistance from New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

The event is named after iconic WWE star Andre the Giant, who was a specialist in battle royals throughout his career. A life-sized statue of Andre is awarded to the winner and displayed at the Axxess fan convention on WrestleMania weekend.

Last year's WrestleMania saw Strowman win the Raw tag-team titles from The Bar with a child recruited from the crowd - Nicholas, who became the youngest champion in WWE history - although the belts were immediately relinquished the following night on Raw.