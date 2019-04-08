WWE WrestleMania: Five title changes on chaotic show at MetLife Stadium

Seth Rollins took on Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship at WrestleMania

The evening began in explosive fashion with Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman insisting his client's match against Seth Rollins went on first.

Rollins accepted the early challenge and although he was attacked before the bell, he eventually recovered to stun the champion with a low blow and three Stomps before securing the pinfall and the Universal title.

It concluded in similarly dramatic circumstances with Becky Lynch becoming the first person to pin Ronda Rousey in WWE and take both her Raw title and Charlotte Flair's SmackDown crown.

The WWE title also changed hands as KofiMania was running wild at WrestleMania with a huge underdog win for Kofi Kingston over Daniel Bryan.

AJ Styles and Randy Orton went toe-to-toe in a match between two WWE legends

Bryan was brutal throughout but could not finish him off with the Lebell Lock and succumbed to a Trouble in Paradise for yet another major WrestleMania title change.

Finn Balor is the new Intercontinental champion after his Demon character ensured Bobby Lashley would be the latest competitor to fall to its unique power.

The WWE women's tag-team titles changed hands as Australian duo The IIconics stole a victory over Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The Miz and Shane McMahon left nothing behind in their Falls Count Anywhere match

Beth Phoenix had the victory in the bag after a top-rope Glam Slam on Bayley but Billie Kay made a blind tag and pinned her for the win.

Kurt Angle bid farewell to WWE on a losing note after Baron Corbin defeated him with an End of Days.

Angle thanked the fans after the match and they serenaded him with one final "you suck" chant as he made his exit for the last time.

Alexa Bliss had a trick up her sleeve, by inviting Hulk Hogan to open the show

Triple H will not have to retire after he beat Batista in a brutal No Holds Barred match which featured weapons and mayhem aplenty.

It was a similar story in the Falls Count Anywhere contest between The Miz and Shane McMahon, which came to an end when McMahon scored a pin he knew very little about after a high-risk suplex off a scaffold.

Samoa Joe successfully defended his United States title against Rey Mysterio in a match which lasted barely a minute and Roman Reigns completed his comeback with a fairly routine win over Drew McIntyre.

Beth Phoenix paired up with Natalya to challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE women's tag titles

In a good match but one which suggests their feud will continue, AJ Styles beat Randy Orton before The Usos retained the SmackDown titles in a fatal four-way match when Jimmy Uso pinned Sheamus after a Double Uce.

Braun Strowman enhanced his reputation as a battle royal specialist by winning the Andre the Giant memorial match despite the best efforts of the Saturday Night Live duo Colin Jost and Michael Che, while Carmella collected a fabulous win in the women's equivalent.

Curt Hawkins' long losing streak came to an emphatic end as he teamed with Zack Ryder to win the Raw tag-team titles from The Revival.

Also losing a championship was Buddy Murphy, whose Cruiserweight title was taken from him by Tony Nese in a pre-show match.