WrestleMania gold: Hogan slams Andre the Giant in 1987!

Hulk Hogan famously slammed Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III

"The irresistible force meets the immovable object."

Gorilla Monsoon's famous commentary of the most famous moment in WrestleMania history continues to resonate today.

While very few British fans witnessed WrestleMania III live, its impact on the industry and its prominent part in the myth and the legend of professional wrestling makes it the watershed moment in the history of the business.

It was the moment the event went from being something Vince McMahon and his inner circle hoped would become a huge annual event which would garner mainstream appeal and generate mountains of money to becoming exactly that.

Back in 1987, Hulk Hogan's slam of Andre the Giant was described as "the slam heard around the world".

Thirty-two years later the force of that impact continues to be felt.