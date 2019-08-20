Bellator MMA: Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov prepare for their rematch, live on Sky Sports

Their first encounter lasted just 15 seconds but Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov will get to do it all again when they meet in the main event at Webster Bank Arena.

Mitrione (13-6, 1 NC) and Kharitonov (28-6, 2 NC) will face off after their first bout in February ended in a no contest.

An errant inside leg kick from Mitrione caught Kharitonov between the legs, leaving him in agony on the mat. Kharitonov was unable to continue and the clash was called off between the two veteran heavyweights meaning they will get the chance to go at it again.

"After our first fight, I really wanted to get my revenge as soon as possible," 39-year-old Kharitonov told FightLine. "It was very easy to prepare psychologically, since there was a feeling of unfinished business."

The remainder of the main card features two additional heavyweight slugfests, as former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov (21-1) faces Javy Ayala (11-7) in the co-main event, while undefeated heavyweight prospects Tyrell Fortune (6-0) and Rudy Schaffroth (6-0, 1 NC) collide in the main card opener.

Rounding out the five-fight card, the man with the most appearances inside the Bellator Cage in history, David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC), takes on the undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov (21-0) in a 175-pound catchweight bout, and former flyweight title contender Alejandra Lara (7-3) meets Taylor Turner (4-5) at bantamweight.

Full card on Sky Sports (5 fights, all 3 rounds)

Rudy Schafforth vs Tyrell Fortune

Yaroslav Amosov vs David Rickels

Alejandra Lara vs Taylor Turner

Javy Ayala vs Vitaly Minakov

Sergei Kharitonov vs Matt Mitrione

Join us for Bellator MMA - Mitrione v Kharitonov from the Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut, LIVE on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Sunday mornning from 2am and on Sky Sports Main Event from 3am.