Conor McGregor to face Donald Cerrone in January UFC return

Conor McGregor will return to UFC after 15 months out of the octagon with a January bout against Donald Cerrone.

UFC president Dana White revealed on Thursday that McGregor will fight in a welterweight bout at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

"Conor has signed and 'Cowboy' is ready to go," White told ESPN.

Irishman McGregor, who has 21 professional wins and four losses in MMA and a single defeat to Floyd Mayweather on his professional boxing record, has not fought since losing his lightweight title to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission in October 2018.

The 31-year-old has previously fought twice at 170 pounds against Nate Diaz, losing the first fight to a second-round submission but winning an epic rematch on points.

Since losing to Nurmagomedov, McGregor has had several brushes with the law, and, in a court hearing on November 1, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a pub in Dublin earlier in the year.