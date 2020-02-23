Bellator Dublin: Leah McCourt victorious as Aaron Chalmers suffers defeat

Leah McCourt claimed victory in the main event of Bellator Dublin on Saturday night, as she overcame Judith Ruis via unanimous decision.

McCourt's bout was upgraded to the card's main event, after the withdrawal of James Gallagher due to injury.

In what was the first female non-title fight to headline a Bellator card, Belfast native McCourt took care of business in an efficient display.

0:42 McCourt managed to escape from a full lock armbar from Judith Ruis

Meanwhile, Charlie Ward claimed another victory at the 3Arena, overcoming Kyle Kurtiz via TKO.

Elsewhere, former reality TV star Aaron Chalmers suffered defeat to Austin Clem.

In the Bellator 240 section of the card, Brent Primus moved to 10-1 by overcoming Chris Bungard. The former lightweight champ executed a neck crank submission to claim the victory.

1:01 Brent Primus submitted Chris Bungard with a face crank in the first round of Bellator 240

Earlier, Kiefer Crosbie earned a split decision win over Iamik Furtado, Ricky Bandejas scored a TKO win against Frans Mlambo, and Oliver Enkamp beat Lewis Long.

Results

Bellator Dublin: McCourt vs. Ruis Main Card

Leah McCourt (4-1) defeated Judith Ruis (6-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Charlie Ward (8-4) defeated Kyle Kurtz (10-8) via TKO at 4:24 of round 3

Austin Clem (4-1) defeated Aaron Chalmers (5-2) defeated via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

1:41 Oliver Enkamp hit Lewis Long with a spinning elbow earning him a victory by knockout

Bellator 240: Primus vs. Bungard Main Card

Brent Primus (10-1) defeated Chris Bungard (15-6) via submission (neck crank) at 1:55 of round 2

Kiefer Crosbie (8-1) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-2) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Bec Rawlings (8-9) defeated Elina Kallionidou (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ricky Bandejas (13-3) defeated Frans Mlambo (8-5) via KO at 1:25 of round 2

1:02 Ricky Bandejas demonstrated his hand speed when knocking out Frans Mlambo at Bellator 240

Oliver Enkamp (9-2) defeated Lewis Long (17-6) via TKO at 4:10 of round 1

Preliminary Card

Ilias Bulaid (2-0) defeated Diego Freitas (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

George Hardwick (5-1) defeated Richard Kiely (3-3) via submission (guillotine) at 3:40 of round 2

Georgi Karakhanyan (29-10-1, 1NC) defeated Paul Redmond (15-9) via submission (guillotine) at 0:42 of round 2

Danni Neilan (2-0) defeated Chiara Penco (4-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Alberth Dias (5-2) defeated Richie Smullen (5-2-1) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Will Fleury (7-2) defeated Justin Moore (9-5) via submission (arm triangle) at 4:14 of round 1

Chris Duncan (6-0) defeated Mateusz Piskorz (14-6) via TKO at 2:43 of round 2

Calum Murrie (5-2) defeated Dylan Logan (4-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08 of round 1

Blaine O'Driscoll (8-3) defeated Ezzoubair Bouarsa (7-2) via TKO at 4:12 of round 1

Ciaran Clarke (2-0) defeated Jamie Faulding (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Constantin Blanita (1-0) defeated Asael Adjoudj (0-1) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)