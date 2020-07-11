Bellator: Top five buzzer-beater finishes

When the 10-second warning sounds in the MMA cage, it's up to the two fighters to display concentration to see out the round.

Often, lapses in concentration can prove devastating.

There have been countless examples of stoppages as a result of such instances. Here, we pick out five memorable examples in the Bellator promotion where fighters beat both their opponent and the clock in the dying embers or rounds.

Wins for Nathan Rose, Ryan Curtis, Oliver Enkamp, Ilias Bulaid and Robert Whiteford all feature.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see how they clinched victory!

