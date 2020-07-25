Bellator 242: Sergio Pettis victorious over Ricky Bandejas as Bellator returns

Sergio Pettis claimed victory in the main event of Bellator 242, beating Ricky Bandejas via unanimous decision.

In his second outing as a Bellator bantamweight, Pettis quickly shut down Bandejas' striking ability, landing punishing punches and calf-kicks throughout the bout. Pettis' unanimous 30-27 score has now earned the former UFC flyweight an opportunity at the vacant Bellator bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Jason Jackson spoiled Jordan Mein's Bellator debut in a unanimous decision. Jackson dominated throughout, but the bout will be remembered more for his unusual entrance to the cage.

1:36 Jason Jackson had a unique way of entering the Bellator cage ahead of his fight with Jordan Mein. Was it mind games from Jackson?

Meanwhile, Jay Jay Wilson continued his unbeaten streak with a split decision over Tywan Claxton. It was Wilson's first fight to go the full distance, the New-Zealander is now 6-0.

And Aaron Pico impressed with a quick first-round submission of Solo Hatley, Jr. Crediting the win to his new gym Jackson-Wink MMA, Pico is now 6-3.

2:16 Watch as Aaron Pico picked up a quick win with this submission over Solo Hatley, Jr. at Bellator 242

Results

Bellator 242:

Sergio Pettis (20-5) defeated Ricky Bandejas (13-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Jackson (12-4) defeated Jordan Mein (31-13) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jay Jay Wilson (6-0) defeated Tywan Claxton (6-2) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Aaron Pico (6-3) defeated Solo Hatley, Jr. (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Mark Lemminger (1-1) defeated Jake Smith (7-4) via TKO (strikes) at 4:46 of round two

Raufeon Stots (14-1) defeated Cass Bell (5-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:24 of round three

Ras Hylton (6-4) defeated Rudy Schaffroth (6-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)