Bellator 253: The best knockouts and submissions featuring A.J. McKee and Joey Davis

The Featherweight World Grand Prix continues with a long-awaited semi-final battle between former bantamweight world champion Darrion Caldwell and AJ McKee

Caldwell (15-3) moved up in weight with a goal of adding a second world title to his collection. while McKee will put his perfect 16-0 record on the line in hopes of becoming a world champion. The winner will leave with a guaranteed world title shot and also moves one step closer to earning $1m.

The co-main event sees former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson return to the welterweight ranks to challenge one of the division's most dangerous contenders, Jason Jackson. Henderson (28-9) is looking to further cement his legacy as one of the best of all time, while Jackson (12-4) aims to use this victory over a household name to catapult himself into the upper echelon of the welterweight division.

The final match of the card sees the unbeaten Joey Davis take on Bobby Lee, who is making his Bellator debut. Davis (7-0) is currently 5-0 since he dropped to the welterweight division in 2018 and is tied with Yaroslav Amosov for the longest active streak in the division.

