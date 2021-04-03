Conor McGregor confirms trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier to take place at UFC 264 on July 10

Conor McGregor has posted on social media to confirm his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier will take place on July 10 at UFC 264.

In a Twitter post, he said: "The fight is booked!

"July 10 you're gonna see what the Mac is about."

32-year-olds McGregor and Poirier are tied at 1-1 after two previous meetings. 'The Diamond' stopped the Irishman in the second round of the main event of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi in January of this year.

Image: Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round of their fight in January

McGregor won the first fight in 2014 at UFC 178.

Last week, UFC president Dana White called Poirier 'smart' for taking the fight with McGregor and said he expected the showdown to happen this summer, and now the date is set.

White: Poirier 'smart' to take McGregor fight

0:44 Dana White said that Poirier rejected the chance of a UFC title fight in favour of the trilogy fight with McGregor

Speaking at the UFC 260 press conference White said: "Dustin wants the rematch (with McGregor). It's smart, that's what he should do. He should take the rematch, take that fight. It's a big fight for him.

"[The] kid's worked hard his whole life, his whole career to be in a position like this and that's the fight you take.

"We've been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking that fight, and it's the biggest mistake of their lives."