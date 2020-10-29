Bellator 250: Tale of the tape between Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi

Bellator returns to the 'Fightsphere' tonight with a mouth-watering clash between Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi.
Both men will collide for the middleweight championship, which has been vacant since Rafael Lovato Jr. relinquished the title in 2019.
Mousasi is looking to become the Bellator champion for the second time in his career while Lima is moving up from welterweight, looking to become a two-division world champion.
We take a look at the stats and facts ahead of the main event, as well as the rest of the card...
Douglas Lima (32-7) vs Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)
- Douglas Lima is the current Bellator welterweight champion. He has won the title three times.
- Lima beat Rory MacDonald in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix final in 2019 to win the championship and $1 million dollars
- With a win by knockout, Lima would stand alone at the top for most KOs, with 10. Lima is currently in three-way tie with Patricky Pitbull & Michael Page.
- Lima has won 6 of last 7 fights with 26 of his wins coming via submission or knockout
- Gegard Mousasi is a 5-time MMA world champion, winning titles in Bellator, Strikeforce and Cage Warriors
- Mousasi is a 55-fight veteran with 38 wins coming via submission or knockout
- 'The Dreamcatcher' is an amateur boxing national champion, with a record of 12 wins and only one defeat
- Mousasi has won 9 of last 10 fights and is looking to become a 2-time Bellator middleweight champion
Brandon Girtz (16-9) vs Henry Corrales (17-5)
- Gritz will be making his featherweight debut, he has mostly fought at lightweight
- Training partners include Justin Gaethje, Carrington Banks & Grant Neal
- Gritz's first 8 finish wins in MMA came via submission
- Has a support dog named Vicii that goes everywhere with him
- Corrales has won 5 of last 7 fights, with 13 wins via knockout or submission
- 'OK' lost first of his 3 Bellator fights, but has gone 5-2 since then
- 2 of first 3 Bellator fights were against former world champion Daniel Straus & current champ-champ Patricio Pitbull
- Corrales is former King of the Cage featherweight champion
Ty Gwerder (5-1) vs Dalton Rosta (3-0)
- All of Gwerder's 5 wins have come via knockout
- His previous fight was just over a month ago at Bellator 246, where he defeated George Tokkos in a 3rd round TKO
- Made his pro MMA debut in October 2018
- Rosta's 3 wins have come via TKO
- Made his pro MMA & Bellator debut at Bellator 219, defeating Cody Vidal in the 1st round
- Rosta began boxing at 11-years-old and has an amateur boxing record of 6 wins with no defeats
Bellator 250 is live tonight at midnight on Sky Sports Arena with Douglas Lima taking on Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight championship.
