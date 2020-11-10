Bellator 250: The best finishes featuring Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Pedro Carvalho

Bellator 252 will set the tone for the organisation's 145-pound division as the top featherweights take one step closer towards one million dollars and Bellator gold!

Since beginning his training with SBG Ireland, Pedro Carvalho (11-3) is on a run of six straight wins. With victories over Derek Campos and Sam Sicilia, the 24-year old from Portugal is going into the biggest fight of his life; a world title fight against one of the best 145-pound fighters in MMA today, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire (30-4).

Bellator's Pedro Carvalho is currently on a winning streak of six wins and hasn't lost in MMA since 2017!

Holding titles at both featherweight and lightweight, Brazil's champ-champ is the most dominant fighter ever to step inside the Bellator cage, a reign of supremacy that has lasted close to a decade. The fighter with their hand raised in the main event gets an immediate opponent, and in cage stare down, with the winner of Daniel Weichel vs Emmanuel Sanchez.

Ahead of his showdown with Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 252 this week, we take a look at some of Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire's best finishes

Weichel (40-11), a veteran of over 50 pro fights came within seconds of becoming the Bellator featherweight champion when he nearly knocked out Pitbull in a title fight that has haunted him for over four years now. He's now just one fight away from having his opportunity to erase that memory, and standing in his way is a man he knows well.

Sanchez (19-4) has only suffered defeats to two men over the last 11 fights, Weichel and Pitbull. This tournament has presented him with an opportunity to avenge both of those losses, while staking his claim as the best featherweight in the world.

The first time Sanchez and Weichel clashed, it was the German who was named the winner following a closely contested split decision that both men believe they won. The stakes have never been higher going into this rematch.

Also featured is a highly-anticipated battle between two of the fastest rising talents in MMA as four-time Combat Sambo World Champion Yaroslav Amosov (24-0) collides with four-time Division I All-American Wrestler Logan Storley (11-0). Both men enter the Bellator cage undefeated with a combined pro record of 35-0, with the winner one step closer to an opportunity against welterweight world champion Douglas Lima.

