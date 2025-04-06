 Skip to content

Lerone Murphy stays unbeaten in UFC after unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett

Manchester-born Lerone Murphy won 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 on the judges' scorecards, seeing him equal Russia's Movsar Evloev for the longest win streak in the featherweight division; 40-year-old Josh Emmett was appearing in the Octagon for the first time since December 2023

Sunday 6 April 2025 10:21, UK

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 05: in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 5, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Image: Lerone Murphy celebrates his unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Manchester's Lerone Murphy remained unbeaten as he outclassed Josh Emmett to win by unanimous decision at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the top-10 showdown, Murphy displayed crisp boxing over 25 minutes and survived Emmett's heavy wrestling base to emerge victorious.

Murphy (16-0-1 MMA) won 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 on the judges' scorecards, seeing him equal Russia's Movsar Evloev for the longest win streak in the featherweight division.

"Easy work," Murphy said, as he now eyes a featherweight title shot later this year. "I want the title but give me anyone in that top five, top three. Lets go.

"I want to keep this train going and I want to get to the championship and stay active. I want two more fights this year."

Emmett (19-5 MMA) is eighth in the UFC featherweight rankings - two places above Murphy - but the 40-year-old had been absent from the Octagon since December 2023.

In the co-headliner at featherweight, Pat Sabatini (20-5 MMA) needed all but three minutes of ground control time to win a lopsided unanimous decision over Joanderson Brito (17-5-1 MMA), taking it 30-26, 30-26, 30-27 on the judges' scorecards.

Latest MMA Stories

The next two fights saw Brad Tavares and Chang Ho Lee win their respective middleweight and bantamweight bouts against Gerald Meerschaert (37-19 MMA) and Cortavious Romious (9-4 MMA).

Tavares (21-10 MMA) earned a unanimous decision win, while Ho Lee (11-1 MMA) needed under two rounds to secure the mount position and earn a stoppage win.

Ode Osbourne made short work of Luis Gurule with a second-round TKO in a flyweight bout with a series of punches before the fight was eventually called off. In doing so, Osboune (13-8 MMA) handed Gurule (10-1 MMA) his first career loss, while Osboune snapped a three-fight skid.

Middleweight Torrez Finney (11-0 MMA) opened the UFC Vegas 105 main card with a split-decision win over Robert Valentin (10-5 MMA) to earn his first promotional win.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW