Alistair Brownlee: Two-time Olympic triathlon champion announces retirement from competition

Two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee has announced his retirement from the sport aged 36.

Brownlee won gold in the individual triathlon at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, while he was also world champion in 2009 and 2011.

"It's time to close this chapter," Alistair wrote in a series of posts explaining his decision on X.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure.

"Triathlon has profoundly shaped my life; I have dedicated nearly half of it to being a professional athlete, fulfilling my childhood dream and achieving far more than I ever dared to imagine.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Why now? It feels right. I am happy and content, eager for what lies ahead. I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it's over (to paraphrase Dr Seuss).

"I look forward to embracing a slightly slower pace of life, yet not too slow. There's an exciting array of events, challenges, and adventures awaiting me - things I've always wanted to have a crack at but haven't had the chance to pursue.

"For me, sport has always been a personal journey of exploration, and I'm excited to try some new challenges."

Image: Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee show off their respective medals from Rio 2016

Brownlee added that he will reveal "new and exciting challenges and projects I'm eager to tackle" over the forthcoming months.

His brother Jonny took the bronze medal in London and then silver in Brazil, before becoming Olympic champion himself at Tokyo 2020 in the mixed relay event.