Alistair Brownlee: Two-time Olympic triathlon champion announces retirement from competition

Alistair Brownlee won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in the individual triathlon; "I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it's over," says 36-year-old; brother Jonny also a medal winner at both events
Thursday 21 November 2024 14:01, UK
Two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee has announced his retirement from the sport aged 36.
Brownlee won gold in the individual triathlon at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, while he was also world champion in 2009 and 2011.
"It's time to close this chapter," Alistair wrote in a series of posts explaining his decision on X.
"This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure.
"Triathlon has profoundly shaped my life; I have dedicated nearly half of it to being a professional athlete, fulfilling my childhood dream and achieving far more than I ever dared to imagine.
"Why now? It feels right. I am happy and content, eager for what lies ahead. I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it's over (to paraphrase Dr Seuss).
"I look forward to embracing a slightly slower pace of life, yet not too slow. There's an exciting array of events, challenges, and adventures awaiting me - things I've always wanted to have a crack at but haven't had the chance to pursue.
"For me, sport has always been a personal journey of exploration, and I'm excited to try some new challenges."
Brownlee added that he will reveal "new and exciting challenges and projects I'm eager to tackle" over the forthcoming months.
His brother Jonny took the bronze medal in London and then silver in Brazil, before becoming Olympic champion himself at Tokyo 2020 in the mixed relay event.