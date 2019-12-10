Vladimir Putin says Russia could appeal WADA's four-year ban

0:41 Russian president Vladimir Putin says Moscow could appeal against their four-year ban from all major sporting events Russian president Vladimir Putin says Moscow could appeal against their four-year ban from all major sporting events

Russian president Vladimir Putin claims Moscow has grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to bar the country from major sporting events, a move he believes violates the Olympic charter.

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.

Putin, who was speaking in Paris after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, said Russia would analyse a decision he said was due to politics and not in the interest of sport.

WADA's executive committee acted after concluding Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

Putin, at a news conference in the French presidency's Elysee Palace, said the WADA conclusions contained no complaints directed at Russia's national Olympic committee.

"And if there are no complaints against it, then the country should compete under the national flag," he said.

"That's written in the Olympic charter. That means that, in that aspect, the WADA decision violated the Olympic charter. We have all grounds to appeal."

He added: "Any punishment should be individual, and should be linked to what has been done... by one person or another.

"A punishment cannot be collective, and apply to people who have nothing to do with certain violations.

"If someone takes such a decision about collective punishment, I think there is every grounds to suppose that the basis for such decisions is not a care about the purity of international sport, but political considerations which have nothing to do with the interest of sport or the Olympic movement."

'Their behaviour hasn't changed'

Travis Tygart, the United States Anti-Doping Agency chief, says Russia has only been emboldened by previous sanctions for its doping violations.

"Their behaviour hasn't changed," he said.

"It has only gotten emboldened and become more egregious every time the global anti-doping community attempts to put a sanction in place.

"The question is - are we just going to stick our head in the sand and pretend this didn't occur and try to turn the page?"