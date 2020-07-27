London Marathon decision deadline pushed back to August 7

London Marathon had hoped to stage a socially distanced race on October 4

A decision on when this year's London Marathon can be held has been pushed back to August 7.

An announcement had been expected on Tuesday July 28 on whether a socially distanced Virgin Money London Marathon could be held on Sunday October 4, however London Marathon Events has delayed the decision.

In a letter sent from event director Hugh Brasher to all the participants it said that the delay was due to a need for further consultation with local NHS Trusts, the emergency services and local authorities.

London Marathon Race Director Hugh Brasher

Brasher said: "I realise that this uncertainty is far from ideal and I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding in these very challenging circumstances.

The runners pass under the iconic Tower Bridge in the London Marathon

"We know how important the Virgin Money London Marathon is to you, to charities and in showing the world the wonderful spirit of London, of Great Britain and of our running community.

"So please bear with us while we finish the extensive work we have been doing to try to enable us to run together, safely."

Guidelines on the return of mass participation running events were published on Tuesday, July 21 with the first races expected to go ahead under the new regulations in August, September and beyond.