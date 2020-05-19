Coronavirus: Dublin Marathon cancelled for 2020

The race was due to take place on Sunday, October 25

For the first time in its 41-year history, the Dublin Marathon has been cancelled.

The 2020 event has been cancelled, rather than postponed and the event will not be held until the October Bank Holiday weekend in 2021.

Similarly, the warm-up 'Race Series' have also been cancelled.

The organisers made the decision on health and safety grounds, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the sporting calendar.

Efforts were made to investigate how it could potentially be run off safely, but ultimately the tough decision was made.

"It is with great regret that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series," read a statement.

The event has grown in popularity each year, with a record 22,500 entrants in 2019

"We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries," added race director Jim Aughney. "We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers.

"We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable."

Entries for the 2020 race will remain valid for next year's event, while a refund is also available to those who had signed up.