SPFL cannot delay any more games due to Covid, says chief executive Neil Doncaster

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warned there is no more room to manoeuvre after the winter break was brought forward in light of new restrictions for sporting events in Scotland.

Ten of the 12 Premiership clubs had voted in favour of starting the winter break immediately after the Scottish Government limited crowds at outdoor events to 500 for a period of up to three weeks.

However, that proposal was ruled out by the Scottish Professional Football League board as there was simply not enough space in an already congested fixture calendar.

Instead, Boxing Day games will go ahead as planned in front of limited crowds with the fixtures from December 29 and January 2-3 put back to January 17-18 and February 1-2 respectively.

Although Doncaster was pleased a compromise was able to be reached, he issued a warning that should restrictions be extended clubs would have to prepare for the prospect of playing further games with limited crowds.

"It's been a bad week for Scottish football in terms of the restrictions but a good week in terms of the democratic process and the league being able to respond to clubs' requests," Doncaster told Sky Sports News.

"There was an overwhelming view there should be postponements with the majority of clubs wanting to postpone all three festive fixtures.

"But we only have two available slots prior to the league split so the compromise of playing on Boxing Day but postponing the December 29 and New Year's games was the right approach to take.

"We know it causes difficulties with congestion but the responsible thing from the Board was to listen to the majority and respond.

"I'm pleased with the compromise put forward, but it now means there's no further room to delay games - we've used the two available slots that exist and there simply isn't any more space."

'SPFL will be given financial support'

The Scottish government's decision to limit crowds to just 500 people have left many, including Doncaster, frustrated when many stadiums can house many more fans safely.

However, the SPFL chief executive is remaining positive crowds will return in full force and confirmed the Scottish government had already pledged financial support to those affected.

"The situation has been and continues to be crippling for SPFL clubs so it's vitally important we get as much financial support as possible from the Scottish Government in the light of these restrictions," Doncaster added.

"We've been told very clearly there will be support and I think the Scottish government do understand how critical finances are within Scottish football and how important it is to get as much funding as possible, as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, we have to make the best of the situation and continue to liaise with the Scottish government to hopefully get back to full crowds as soon as possible."

Boxing Day games – going ahead as scheduled St Johnstone vs Celtic (live on Sky Sports) - 12.30pm

Aberdeen vs Dundee - 3pm

Dundee United vs Hibernian - 3pm

Hearts vs Ross County - 3pm

Motherwell vs Livingston - 3pm

Rangers vs St Mirren - 3pm

When postponed Premiership games will take place

The fixtures that were due to be played on December 29 and January 2-3 have been pushed back, including the Old Firm, Edinburgh and Dundee derbies, and will now take place on the following dates - either side of the Scottish Cup fourth round:

Monday January 17

Celtic vs Hibernian - 7.45pm

Tuesday January 18

Aberdeen vs Rangers (live on Sky Sports) - 7.45pm

Dundee United vs St Mirren - 7.45pm

Heart of Midlothian vs St Johnstone - 7.45pm

Livingston vs Dundee - 7.45pm

Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Tuesday February 1

Dundee vs Dundee United - 7.45pm

Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian (live on Sky Sports) - 7.45pm

Livingston vs St Johnstone - 7.45pm

Ross County vs Aberdeen - 7.45pm

St Mirren vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Wednesday February 2

Celtic vs Rangers (live on Sky Sports) - 7.45pm

'No guarantee over restrictions'

Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care Humza Yousaf was asked about the new restrictions that will take effect in Scotland from Boxing Day and promised to review the crowd limitations over the course of the next three weeks.

"What I've learned in the course of the past 20 months is that it's very difficult to give guarantees in the midst of a pandemic, especially when you're at the foothills of a wave of a new variant," Yousaf said.

"The First Minister said 'up to three weeks' and we'll review that regularly during the course of those three weeks.

"But I can give you an absolute promise that the government takes no pleasure in bringing forward protective measures and we won't keep them in place for a minute more than they have to be."