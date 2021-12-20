Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic in April to be shown live on Sky Sports

The next Old Firm clash at Ibrox in April between Rangers and Celtic is one of five Scottish Premiership games added to Sky Sports' live schedule.

The latest additions also include a double-header on February 6, with Celtic's trip to Motherwell followed by Rangers vs Hearts at Ibrox.

Rangers' visit to Tannadice Park on February 20 will also be live, a week before a rematch of the Scottish League Cup final at Easter Road as Celtic head to Hibs.

With at least 11 games already scheduled to be shown live after Christmas on Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the cinch Premiership - there is plenty to look forward to for supporters.

Before then, the next meetings between Celtic and Rangers, and Hibernian and Hearts will be live on Sky Sports.

Rangers won the first Old Firm meeting this season 1-0 at Ibrox and top the Scottish Premiership table from their Glasgow rivals.

However, the clash in the East End of Glasgow on January 2 will be the first in front of a packed-out Celtic Park since 2019, which will give Ange Postecoglou hope his side can end their seven-game winless run in this fixture.

Hibernian's first Edinburgh derby under new boss Shaun Maloney, at Easter Road, will be live on Sky Sports the following day.

The last meeting between the clubs saw Hibs - who are seventh in the table, albeit having played a game less than some of their rivals - claim a point at Hearts in a thrilling draw.

Celtic's trip to League and Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone on Boxing Day and Aberdeen versus Rangers at Pittodrie on December 29 will also be shown live on Sky Sports during a busy festive period before the winter break.

Following the break, Sky Sports will bring you two games in four days as Hearts face Celtic then Rangers go to Ross County in late January before the double-header in February kicks off the latest additions.

Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Sunday December 26

St Johnstone vs Celtic - Kick-off 12.30pm



Wednesday December 29

Aberdeen vs Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm



Sunday January 2

Celtic vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon



Monday January 3

Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday January 26

Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic - Kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday January 29

Ross County vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday February 6

Motherwell vs Celtic - Kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday February 6

Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 20

Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday February 27

Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon