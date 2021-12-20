Shaun Maloney: Hibernian appoint former Belgium assistant as Jack Ross' replacement

Hibernian have appointed Shaun Maloney as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Scotland international, 38, leaves his role as Belgium assistant - having joined Roberto Martinez's backroom team in 2018.

Maloney will be assisted by ex-Hibs captain Gary Caldwell at Easter Road and will take training on Monday for the first time following Sunday's League Cup final defeat against Celtic.

David Gray, who was caretaker following Ross' departure, will be a part of Maloney's coaching staff with Valerio Zuddas, Brian Doogan (head of technical support), and goalkeeping coach Craig Samson.

Hibernian are seventh in the Scottish Premiership table following a run of two wins in 11 matches.

"We are very happy to welcome Shaun as our new manager, in what is undoubtedly a very important appointment for Hibernian," said CEO Ben Kensell.

"Our recruitment for a new manager has been thorough, strategic, and centered around the clear vision we have for this football club.

"We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who's progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.

"Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club.

"He believes in attacking, possession-based football, and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martínez at Belgium.

"He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad. He's aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

"Shaun's a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do. We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

"We have real belief in Shaun, and he has huge belief in himself. He is determined to bring success here at Hibernian FC."

'Hibs a testing but terrific job for Maloney'

Speaking on Sky Sports News following Maloney's appointment at Easter Road, former Hibs boss John Collins said:

"I'm delighted for Shaun. He was a terrific footballer and he's served his apprenticeship in the coaching department over in Belgium with a top coach in Martinez. I'm sure he'll do very well and I wish him all the best.

"It's a testing job as there's an expectation, but I think it's a terrific first job for him.

"Everything is in place and there's a decent squad. There's a transfer window just opening so he'll be able to assess his squad in the next few weeks and hopefully he'll add to it in the window.

"I think he'll be looking to strengthen the squad. It's not easy in January, but I think it would be good if one or two came in.

"Obviously it's got to be quality players, it's not about numbers, it's about bringing in better players than you've already got."