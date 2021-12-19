Hibernian 1-2 Celtic: Kyogo Furuhashi wins Scottish League Cup final for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi was Celtic's hero in the Scottish League Cup final as his double helped them secure a comeback 2-1 win over Hibernian for their first trophy of the Ange Postecoglou era.

An injury doubt heading into the match, Kyogo's contributions proved decisive at a raucous Hampden Park as Celtic made it six League Cup wins in eight seasons.

Hibernian had led against the run of play through captain Paul Hanlon's header (51), but their joy lasted all of a minute as Kyogo quickly levelled for Celtic from the restart.

Kyogo then got his second (72) after some quick-thinking from Tom Rogic found the Celtic forward, who lobbed the ball over Matt Macey from distance - a fitting winner for such an occasion, although that only proved to be the case after Kevin Nisbet's header hit the post in the 90th minute.

Player ratings Hibernian: Macey (7), McGinn (7), Porteous (6), Hanlon (6), Stevenson (6), Doyle-Hayes (6), Newell (6), Boyle (6), Campbell (6), Murphy (6), Nisbet (6).



Subs used: Allan (6), Doig (N/A), Doidge (N/A)



Celtic: Hart (8), Juranovic (7), Carter-Vickers (6), Starfelt (6), Taylor (6), McGregor (6), Turnbull (6), Abada (7), Rogic (8), Johnston (6), Kyogo (9).



Subs used: Bitton (6), Ralston (6), Scales (N/A), Moffat (83)



Man of the match: Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic dominated the first half with more than 70 per cent possession but were unable to break the deadlock before the break.

There were seven shots from Celtic but just the one on target when Greg Taylor forced a save from Macey, while David Turnbull saw an effort deflect just wide before Carl Starfelt's header bounced wide of the far post.

Taylor had gone down in the box under pressure from Paul McGinn just before Starfelt's header, but referee John Beaton waved away his penalty protests.

The low point of the opening 45 minutes for Celtic meanwhile saw Turnbull go off in tears after picking up a hamstring injury.

Team news Hibs made one change from their 1-0 victory over Dundee. Jamie Murphy came in for Chris Cadden, who picked up a knock in midweek and could only make the bench.



Kyogo Furuhashi was back for Celtic as one of four changes from the 2-1 win at Ross County. Mikey Johnston, Greg Taylor and Tom Rogic also made the starting XI.

Image: Paul Hanlon celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 - but Hibs' joy lasted just a minute...

After half-time, a thrilling passage of play saw Hibs take a shock lead when captain Hanlon rose highest to head in from a corner.

The lead lasted just a minute, though, as straight from the restart Callum McGregor played a ball over the top with Kyogo bringing it down before squeezing an effort in at the near post.

Kyogo, the summer signing who had been an injury concern heading into the match, scored again 20 minutes later, ultimately grabbing the headlines with a fine lob that had Macey well beaten.

Image: Kyogo celebrates his stunning second just moments after Hibs had taken the lead

Celtic had to weather a late storm to stay in front, but after Nisbet's header hit the post and Joe Hart made a big save, they held on to claim a 20th League Cup.

A first piece of silverware of the season gives Celtic a huge lift after a trophyless 2020-21 campaign, and their focus will switch to closing the seven-point gap on Premiership leaders Rangers.

Postecoglou: It has to be just the start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says it was important for his side to match the fans' expectations and beat Hibernian to win the Scottish League Cup

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to Premier Sports: "It is [emotional]. I know the significance of it. It's been a hell of a ride so far. We haven't come into this opportunity the easy way. I'm just so proud of this group of players, they've been the most resilient group I've ever come across with what's been thrown at us the last five, six months.

"It's not pressure. It's what I want. It's why you accept this position. You don't accept this position to shy away from creating special things. We're still at the beginning. We want to enjoy this as the players have been through an awful lot and risen to every challenge including today. We just want to keep going.

"It's what this football club's about, it's what football's about. We just pass through these clubs, but the people in here, it's generational support. They've invested their lives in this club, and these are the rewards.

"It has to be [just the start]. It's the only measure at Celtic. You win it, and then you go onto the next one."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian interim manager David Gray was disappointed that his side conceded the equaliser so quickly after taking the lead against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

Hibernian interim boss David Gray: "There's massive disappointment in the dressing room. I asked them to give me everything they've got, and they did that today. I'd like to thank them for that. From the moment I took over they gave me everything.

"Celtic are a good side, started fast. We expected it and we frustrated them in the first half then created chances in the second. If we could have just held onto the lead it might have made a difference.

"I've no idea what's happening moving forward, I've tried to distance myself from it as much as possible. It's not about me. Our focus was today, but now it's done I'm sure we'll speak to the powers that be and decide what the plan of action is going forward."

What's next?

Celtic take on St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at 7.45pm on Wednesday, while Hibernian host Aberdeen at the same time.