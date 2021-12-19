Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell, Livingston and Ross County feature in the team of the week

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have three players in the WhoScored.com team of the week after a 1-0 win over Dundee United.

With title-rivals Celtic not in action due to their participation in the League Cup final - Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are now seven points clear at the top after the victory at Ibrox.

Hearts sealed a 1-0 win of their own over Dundee and are represented in the XI, as are Livingston and Ross County after their 1-1 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

However, it is Motherwell who are the dominant side in the team after a convincing 2-0 victory over bottom-side St Johnstone.

Here we run through the top performers from the XI...

5. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) - 7.48 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Fir Park as Van Veen helped Motherwell beat St Johnstone

Kevin van Veen was on hand to score Motherwell's second goal of the game in their 2-0 home win over St Johnstone with the Dutch forward securing a place in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week with a rating of 7.48.

Van Veen's fifth league goal of the season came from one of three shots in the victory, and the 30-year-old worked hard off the ball, too, making two clearances, one tackle and one interception to help the Fir Park side to a clean sheet.

4. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) - 7.69 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action as Obileye scored in Livingston's 1-1 draw with Ross County

Livingston were held to a 1-1 draw by Ross County as Ayo Obileye played a starring role in the stalemate. The centre-back scored for the second league game running, netting a late equaliser to guarantee a positive result for Livi.

That goal came from one of two efforts, while six clearances and four aerial duels won saw Obileye yield a WhoScored.com rating of 7.69 at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

3. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) - 7.70 rating

The second of three Motherwell players to make this leaderboard, Liam Donnelly just pips Obileye to a podium spot having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.70 against St Johnstone.

Donnelly was excellent in the middle of the park in the 2-0 win as he made four clearances, three interceptions and two tackles, while the St Johnstone players evidently became frustrated by his workmanlike display with the 'Well star fouled five times in a fine outing.

2. Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) - 7.96 rating

The star man from Motherwell's 2-0 win over St Johnstone, Sondre Solholm Johansen did enough to earn the WhoScored.com man-of-the-match award as he returned a rating of 7.96 at Fir Park.

The Norwegian centre-back provided his first assist of the season on Saturday, turning provider for Van Veen's second-half strike.

In addition, Johansen made six clearances, three tackles and three interceptions to ensure the clean sheet and secure the 26-year-old his spot in the best XI.

1. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.22 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Ibrox as leaders Rangers beat Dundee United thanks to Tavernier's penalty

Rangers were made to work hard for all the spoils against Dundee United but eventually found the breakthrough from the spot with 20 minutes to play. James Tavernier made no mistake from 12 yards, bagging his fourth league goal of the season.

Tavernier got forward well from right-back, completing three dribbles, and showcased his defensive qualities with three interceptions, two tackles and two clearances helping Rangers to a clean-sheet victory and the 30-year-old to a spot in the team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.22.