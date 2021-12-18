Rangers 1-0 Dundee United: James Tavernier penalty extends Scottish Premiership champions' lead

James Tavernier's second-half penalty saw Rangers edge past a Covid-hit Dundee United 1-0 to extend their lead over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings to seven points.

The visitors were missing as many as six first-team regulars after an outbreak of Covid in midweek, but still managed to frustrate the champions until conceding a penalty for handball 19 minutes from time.

Tavernier stepped up to blast home the winner from the spot and despite Nicky Clark heading against the bar in stoppage time at the end of the game, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side held on to move further ahead of Celtic in the race for the championship, albeit having played a game more than their city rivals.

How Rangers moved further clear at the top

The visitors arrived in Glasgow with severely depleted resources after an outbreak of Covid in midweek, meaning Tam Courts had to make six changes from the side that lost at home to Livingston last time out, including starts for teenage duo Archie Meekison and debutant Craig Moore.

Not that you would have known, though, after a spirited and resolute display from United, who reduced their hosts to several pot shots from distance before half-time, and it was they who actually had the better of the early chances.

Image: James Tavernier (C) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0

A lethargic Rangers did gradually grow into the contest as the first period wore on, with Alfredo Morelos almost heading them ahead just before the break, only for backup goalkeeper Trevor Carson to get a fingertip to the Colombian's point-blank header.

Team news Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst made two changes from the side that comfortably beat the Saints on Wednesday night, with Nathan Patterson starting in place of left-back Borna Barisic, who missed out through illness. Elsewhere, Joe Aribo dropped to the bench, with John Lundstram taking his place in midfield.



Meanwhile, the visitors - who suffered a Covid outbreak in midweek - made six alterations to the team that lost to Livingston a week ago. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, Kieran Freeman, Ian Harkes, Jeando Fuchs, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett were all missing from United's squad. And replacing those six players were 'keeper Trevor Carson, Chris Mochrie, Adrian Sporle, Darren Watson, Archie Meekison and debutant Craig Moore.

It was largely more of the same after the break, with the home side huffing and puffing, but with little effect, that is until they finally made the breakthrough as the pressure grew.

Ianis Hagi had just been denied by an excellent close-range stop by Carson when Scott McMann inexcusably handled Tavernier's cross from the right, giving referee Alan Muir little choice but to point to the spot.

Image: Darren Watson and Scott Arfield battle for the ball

Tavernier made no mistake, hammering home the resulting penalty, although United very nearly spoilt their afternoon late on when Clark took advantage of some sloppy Rangers defending to glance a header from a low throw against the top of the bar with the previously unemployed Allan McGregor beaten.

Rangers host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day; kick-off 3pm. Dundee Utd host Hibernian on the same day and at the same time.