Livingston 1-1 Ross County: Livi leave it late to earn draw

Ayo Obileye headed in a deserved late equaliser for Livingston to earn them a point in a bottom-six cinch Premiership battle with Ross County.

The defender found the net in the 89th minute to cancel out David Cancola’s sublime first-half opener for the visitors.

The entertaining second half was in stark contrast to a dire opening 45 minutes.

Both teams also hit the woodwork following the restart, including a stoppage-time Jason Holt strike.

The draw keeps Livingston five points clear of County in the relegation play-off spot. Had the Staggies held on, they would have climbed up to 10th at Dundee’s expense.

Half-chances came and went in the first half and there appeared little sight of a goal as the break approached, but Cancola had other ideas as the visitors stormed ahead.

The Austrian took a great touch 30 yards out from a poor James Penrice clearance before curling a superb shot into the top corner, despite goalkeeper Max Stryjek getting a hand to the effort.

Livingston got bodies forward straight from the restart but were nearly caught on the counter-attack.

Blair Spittal found Regan Charles-Cook and the winger ran at Penrice before getting a shot away from 20 yards that was well saved by Stryjek.

Image: Ayo Obileye (right) celebrates his late leveller against Ross County

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater headed over before then doing the same thing again from a Stephane Omeonga cross moments later as the home side piled on the pressure.

At the other end, Obileye made what appeared to be a goal-saving block as he slid in on Jordan White’s close-range effort.

Obileye then got on the end of another Forrest cross in the 77th minute but glanced his effort wide from six yards.

Ross County substitute Ross Callachan struck a post from a tight angle after Stryjek raced off his line to challenge White for a high ball.

It was end to end at this stage and Forrest struck a rising left-footed drive inches over.

Lions captain Nicky Devlin cut in on his left foot but his effort was straight at Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 89th minute through Obileye, the defender heading in Penrice’s deep cross at a congested back post.

Livingston pressed for a winner but Holt’s drive from 30 yards clipped the angle of post and bar.

What the managers said...

Livingston boss David Martindale: "We should have done so much better in the lead up to the goal.

"In general we were too lethargic, slow in possession, the intensity wasn't there.

"But the second half we looked more like ourselves.

"Over the piece we deserved a point, but it feels like two dropped on reflection."

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "I'm disappointed to lose the last-minute goal. On the bigger reflection, a point away from home is a good point.

"I believe we've not won here in eight or nine years so it was never going to be an easy place to come.

"Off the back of Wednesday night [against Celtic] when so much energy was put into that, if you're a half-yard short here you are going to get beat because Davie's teams run hard.

"They have also won their last couple of games.

"If I look at all that in perspective I'm delighted with the team. We had two great chances in the second half; Obileye's block and Ross Callachan's effort could have made a difference."

Livingston travel to Motherwell on Boxing Day (3pm), while Ross County visit St Johnstone on Wednesday (7.45pm), before facing Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday (3pm).