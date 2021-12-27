Andrey Rublev tests positive for Covid-19, while Denis Shapovalov tests positive in Sydney

Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month

Andrey Rublev is the fifth player to test positive for Covid-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month.

Rafael Nadal, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur all tested positive after taking part in the event, while Denis Shapovalov tested positive after arriving in Sydney ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu tested positive in Abu Dhabi before the event and withdrew, while Nadal's coach Carlos Moya also contracted coronavirus.

Rublev, who beat Andy Murray in the World Tennis Championship final on December 18, confirmed on Twitter he was isolating with minimal symptoms.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19," the Russian said. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments - ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone."

Denis Shapovalov tested positive after arriving in Sydney ahead of the ATP Cup

Shapovalov said he is also experiencing minor symptoms.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for Covid," Shapovalov tweeted.

"I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know.

"Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so."

The 2022 ATP Cup will feature 16 teams and be hosted across two venues at the Sydney Olympic Park from January 1-9. Canada are in Group C with Germany, Great Britain and the United States.

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on January 17.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android