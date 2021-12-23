Andy Murray given Australian Open wild card

Andy Murray missed the 2021 Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19

Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for next month's Australian Open in Melbourne.

It will mark Murray's first appearance in the tournament since he tearfully admitted that the 2019 event could be his last.

Murray, a five-time runner-up, had been due to compete at the last edition before his plans were scuppered by a positive coronavirus test.

"I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open," Murray said.

Five-time finalist @andy_murray is awarded a main draw wildcard.



“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.” - @CraigTiley



We can’t wait to see you at #AO2022, Andy 💪💙#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pJpBy4qXQT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 23, 2021

"I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."

Murray, 34, is currently 134th in the world as he attempts to work his way back up the rankings following his long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said: "Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I'm delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android