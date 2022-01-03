Coronavirus in Premier League: Slight decrease as 94 new positive Covid-19 cases registered

There were 94 new positive Covid-19 cases in the Premier League between December 27 and January 2, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.

A statement said: "The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December and Sunday 2 January, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.

"Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%). This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks."

Between Monday December 27 and Thursday December 30, 8,335 tests were administered across 3,377 players and club staff. Of these, there were 65 new positive tests

Between Friday December 31 and Sunday January 2, 5,915 tests were administered across 2,434 players and club staff, with 29 new positive tests

Premier League Covid-19 test results this season

2 Aug-8 Aug 3,118 tested; 9 positive

9 Aug-15 Aug 3,231 tests; 11 positive

16 Aug-22 Aug 3,060 tests; 16 positive

23 Aug-29 Aug 3,020 tests; six positive

30 Aug-5 Sep 1,952 tests; two positive

6 Sep-12 Sep 3,039 tests; three positive

13 Sep-19 Sep 3,154 tests; two positive

20 Sep-26 Sep 3,010 tests; one positive

27 Sep-3 Oct 2,927 tests; four positive

4 Oct-10 Oct 1,696 tests; zero positive

11 Oct-17 Oct 3,044 tests; six positive

18 Oct-24 Oct 3,209 tests; four positive

25-31 Oct 3,006 tests; four positive

1-7 Nov 2,953 tests; three positive

8-14 Nov 1,647 tests; four positive

15-21 Nov 3,188 tests; six positive

22-28 Nov 3,379 tests; seven positive

29 Nov-5 Dec 3,154 tests; 12 positive

6-12 Dec 3,805 tests; 42 positive

13-19 Dec 12,345 tests; 90 positive - testing increased to daily lateral flow testing and twice-weekly PCR testing

20-26 Dec 15,186 tests; 103 positive

27 Dec-2 Jan 14,250 tests, 94 positive

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12, Premier League

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14, Premier League

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15, Premier League

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16, Premier League

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18, Premier League (now January 11, 7.45pm)

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18, Premier League

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18, Premier League (now January 12, 7.45pm)

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19, Premier League (now January 11, 8pm)

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28, Premier League

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28, Premier League

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday December 30, Premier League

Leicester vs Norwich - Saturday January 1, Premier League

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday January 2, Premier League

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

After the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.

And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game: