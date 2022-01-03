Coronavirus in Premier League: Slight decrease as 94 new positive Covid-19 cases registered

There were 14,250 tests in the period between December 27 and January 2, with nine fewer positive Covid-19 tests compared with the previous week

Monday 3 January 2022 18:42, UK

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: A positive lateral flow test for Covid 19 with the Premier League logo on December 17, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Image: There were 14,250 tests in the period between December 27 and January 2, with nine fewer positive Covid-19 tests compared with the previous week

There were 94 new positive Covid-19 cases in the Premier League between December 27 and January 2, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.

A statement said: "The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December and Sunday 2 January, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.

"Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%). This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks."

Between Monday December 27 and Thursday December 30, 8,335 tests were administered across 3,377 players and club staff. Of these, there were 65 new positive tests

Between Friday December 31 and Sunday January 2, 5,915 tests were administered across 2,434 players and club staff, with 29 new positive tests

Trending

Premier League Covid-19 test results this season

2 Aug-8 Aug 3,118 tested; 9 positive
9 Aug-15 Aug 3,231 tests; 11 positive
16 Aug-22 Aug 3,060 tests; 16 positive
23 Aug-29 Aug 3,020 tests; six positive
30 Aug-5 Sep 1,952 tests; two positive
6 Sep-12 Sep 3,039 tests; three positive
13 Sep-19 Sep 3,154 tests; two positive
20 Sep-26 Sep 3,010 tests; one positive
27 Sep-3 Oct 2,927 tests; four positive
4 Oct-10 Oct 1,696 tests; zero positive
11 Oct-17 Oct 3,044 tests; six positive
18 Oct-24 Oct 3,209 tests; four positive
25-31 Oct 3,006 tests; four positive
1-7 Nov 2,953 tests; three positive
8-14 Nov 1,647 tests; four positive
15-21 Nov 3,188 tests; six positive
22-28 Nov 3,379 tests; seven positive
29 Nov-5 Dec 3,154 tests; 12 positive
6-12 Dec 3,805 tests; 42 positive
13-19 Dec 12,345 tests; 90 positive - testing increased to daily lateral flow testing and twice-weekly PCR testing
20-26 Dec 15,186 tests; 103 positive
27 Dec-2 Jan 14,250 tests, 94 positive

Which Premier League games have been called off?

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12, Premier League

Also See:

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14, Premier League

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15, Premier League

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16, Premier League

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18, Premier League (now January 11, 7.45pm)

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18, Premier League

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18, Premier League (now January 12, 7.45pm)

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19, Premier League (now January 11, 8pm)

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28, Premier League

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28, Premier League

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday December 30, Premier League

Leicester vs Norwich - Saturday January 1, Premier League

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday January 2, Premier League

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

After the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.

And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:

  1. The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.
  2. The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question.
  3. A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match.
  4. Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match.
  5. Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies.
  6. Any other exceptional circumstances.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports