World Indoor Tour: Grant Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record by one hundredth of a second

Grant Holloway celebrates after becoming world champion in 2019

American Grant Holloway has broken the world indoor 60m hurdles record beating the previous best set by Great Britain's Colin Jackson by one hundredth of a second.

Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, set a new best of 7.29 seconds at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Madrid to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Jackson in 1994.

Holloway's time was initially recorded as 7.32 seconds but was changed to 7.29, and the athlete was informed of his record achievement by a photographer.

"They lied to me, they said it was 7.32 at first," the 23-year-old Holloway joked in an interview with Spanish television.

"I wouldn't say it was a perfect race, but I tied my PR in the heat and that usually means I run faster in the final.

"I just went out there and executed my race."

Holloway said the outdoor 110m hurdles world record of fellow US sprint hurdler Aries Merritt, set in 2012, was now in his sights.

"But I want to let all this soak in first, then my priority is win the Olympic Trials and then the Olympic gold medal."

The American's victory at the Villa de Madrid saw him extend his winning streak in indoor sprint hurdles to 54 races.

Britain's Andrew Pozzi in action on the World Indoor Tour in Italy

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi of Britain finished second in a time of 7.51 seconds.