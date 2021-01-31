Athletics News

Dina Asher-Smith wins 60m in Dusseldorf two days after personal best in Karlsruhe

Dina Asher-Smith equalled her personal best of 7.08 seconds to win in Karlsruhe on Friday and followed it up with a time of 7.12 secs in just her second competitive race since 2019; European Indoor Championships in Poland scheduled for March

Last Updated: 31/01/21 4:35pm

Dina Asher-Smith is building up her performance for March's European Indoor Championships in Poland
Dina Asher-Smith made it two victories in the space of three days by winning the 60m in Dusseldorf.

The 25-year-old equalled her personal best of 7.08 seconds to win in Karlsruhe on Friday and followed it up with a time of 7.12 secs in just her second competitive race since 2019.

Asher-Smith next competes in France in 10 days but is pleased with how her 2021 has started, building up to the European Indoor Championships in Poland in March.

World Athletics Indoor League

January 29 Karlsruhe, Germany
February 9 Lievin, France
February 13 New York, USA
February 17 Torun, Poland
February 24 Madrid, Spain

She said: "I was really happy with how I started in Karlsruhe. I knew I was in good shape but sometimes it takes me a few meets to get going.

"So, I was happy to come out and perform really well a few days ago. Hopefully with a bit more training and a bit more hard work, we can push to faster times.

"The Europeans will be really exciting, it will be great to get out there in a championship again. I love championships.

"It is the most fun for me, so it will be really exciting to get out there and perform with heats, semi-finals and a final again."

