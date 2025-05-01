Keely Hodgkinson: Olympic champion to run in 800m at London Diamond League meet on July 19

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will take part in London's Diamond League meet on July 19 - the event at which she set a British 800m record last year.

Hodgkinson ran a time of one minute 54.61 seconds at London Stadium in 2024 before going on to claim Olympic Gold in Paris later that summer.

The 23-year-old has been recovering from a hamstring tear sustained in February just days before she attempted to break the world 800m indoor record in Birmingham.

Her chief goal this season will be to win the 800m outside at the World Championships in Tokyo, which run from September 13-21.

Image: Hodgkinson won 800m gold at last summer's Paris Olympics

On the London Diamond League meet, Hodgkinson said in a statement from British Athletics: "I remember after last year's race thinking 'can we do that all over again?'

"It was such a dream to compete in the (London) Olympic stadium and I'm so excited to get back out there and see what I can do.

"For me, that race really set me up for what I did in Paris.

"I'm now an Olympic champion which is a pretty amazing thing to say out loud, but I still haven't won world gold, so I have really big goals this summer.

"Having that crowd behind me in London, plus a bunch of super-quick ladies to race against, will be the best possible preparation as I build towards the World Championships in Tokyo."