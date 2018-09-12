Usain Bolt sprints and drinks champagne in zero gravity in France

0:51 Bolt describes zero gravity as 'outstanding' Bolt describes zero gravity as 'outstanding'

Usain Bolt is used to sprinting all over the world, but he has never done so without gravity - until now.

Appearing in Vatry, France, Bolt sprinted in zero-gravity in the back of an aeroplane normally used for scientific research.

As well as showing off his athletic prowess, Bolt sipped champagne with French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and designer Octave de Gaulle.

The eight-time Olympic champion is currently pursuing his aim of becoming a professional footballer following his retirement from athletics.

He is currently on trial with Australian side the Central Coast Mariners, and has also spent time with Norwegian side Stromsgodset and Borussia Dortmund.

You can hear Usain Bolt discuss his time experiencing zero gravity in the video above.