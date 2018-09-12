Usain Bolt could make a good full-back, says Vicente del Bosque

1:05 Vicente del Bosque discusses Usain Bolt's potential future in football Vicente del Bosque discusses Usain Bolt's potential future in football

Usain Bolt could make a good full-back following his attempt to become a professional footballer, according to Spain's World Cup-winning manager Vicente del Bosque.

Bolt is currently on trial with the Central Coast Mariners as he tries to earn his first contract in football.

The eight-time Olympic champion has played one friendly with the Australian side, while he also featured in a friendly for Norwegian side Stormsgodset and trained with Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt has played as a left-winger in his appearances so far, but del Bosque thinks his future could lie in a deeper role.

Del Bosque has a glittering career as a manager, with one World Cup, one European Championship and two Champions League titles to his name.

You can watch Vicente del Bosque's thoughts on Usain Bolt's foray into professional football in the video above.