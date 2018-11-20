Sir Mo Farah to compete in 2019 London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah will be looking to win the London Marathon for the first time

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah will compete in the London Marathon next year as he looks to win the race for the first time.

Farah finished third in this year's event in London but has since won his first major marathon title by claiming victory in Chicago in a European record time.

Farah set a European marathon record in Chicago this year

And the 35-year-old, who has previously declared his intention to target the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, is hoping to continue his progress on the streets of the capital on Sunday, April 28.

"I'm delighted to confirm I'll be returning to race the Virgin Money London Marathon again next year," he said.

Farah finished third in this year's London Marathon

"I've often said how racing in London is very special to me and the London Marathon gives me the chance to run in front of my fans, on my home roads, where the atmosphere is like nothing else.

"I feel I have made great strides in the past year, finishing third in London in April and winning my first major marathon in Chicago in October.

Chicago was Sir Mo's first major marathon title

"That and breaking both the British and European records has given me the confidence that I can compete against the best marathon runners in the world.

"London always puts together a world-class field and I expect that will be exactly the same in 2019 and I can't wait for the challenge."