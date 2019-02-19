Caster Semenya has not done anything wrong, says Charlie Martin

Caster Semenya has not done anything wrong and should be respected as an exceptional athlete, according to transgender racing driver Charlie Martin.

Semenya, the reigning double Olympic champion for 800m, has launched a legal battle against the IAAF's proposed testosterone limit for women at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Under the IAAF's revised eligibility rules for athletes with disorders of sex development (DSDs), intersex athletes could be forced to take medication in order to limit their testosterone before being allowed to compete in female events.

The South African government has thrown its weight behind Semenya in her appeal against the IAAF's plans, declaring its proposed testosterone limit "a gross violation of human rights".

Martin, who herself has taken hormone suppressants, has backed Semenya and believes the three-time 800m world champion has been subjected to unfair scrutiny throughout her career.

"To have her whole career to be brought into question purely because of who she is and the way she was born, must be incredibly difficult," Martin told Sportswomen.

"As an athlete your mental side of your approach is just as important as the physical really.

"To have this level of scrutiny and the world putting pressure on you like this must be difficult for anyone to go under.

Semenya won 800m gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games

"I feel sad for sport in general really because Caster has not done anything wrong. She is who she is.

"If we look at sport throughout the ages, there have been men and women who have excelled in all areas.

"Maybe because they were just naturally stronger, because they grew up in a climate that enabled them to perform better in certain countries, maybe because they have physical characteristics that allowed them to excel in their particular sport.

"Caster hasn't actually done anything wrong, she's just an athlete."

The IAAF has delayed the introduction of the testosterone limit until after Semenya's appeal has been heard.

The hearing is expected to last until the end of the week but it could take until the end of March before a judgement is reached by CAS.