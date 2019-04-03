Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt races a taxi and wins

0:43 Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt outran a motorcycle taxi in the Peruvian capital of Lima Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt outran a motorcycle taxi in the Peruvian capital of Lima

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt raced a motorcycle taxi in the Peruvian capital of Lima and won.

The world record holder over 100 and 200 metres stood alongside a colourful motorcycle taxi on the start line before easily jogging past the vehicle to reach the finish line. He then greeted the hundreds of cheering fans that attended the event, before striking his famous 'Lightning Bolt' pose.

Bolt claims victory over the taxi

Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

He won eight Olympic Gold medals between 2008 and 2016 - winning the sprint double over 100 and 200 metres in three consecutive Olympic Games. He holds the world record for 100 metres - at 9.58 secs - and over 200 metres, with 19.19 seconds.

Bolt poses with hundreds of cheering fans

Bolt turned to football after athletics, appearing and scoring in a pre-season friendly for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia, but he eventually left the club without signing a professional deal.