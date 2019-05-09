Mo Farah confirms he will defend Chicago Marathon title in October

Mo Farah finished fifth in last month's London Marathon

Mo Farah will defend his Chicago Marathon title in October, virtually ending any speculation linking him with a track return.

Farah declined a chance to contest the marathon at this year's World Championships in Doha, which led to suggestions he could run the 10,000m - the distance over which he won two of his four Olympic titles - ahead of next year's Games.

However, Farah has confirmed he will run in Chicago on October 13, a week after the World Championships end.

"Winning the Chicago Marathon last year was very special for me," Farah said in a statement.

Farah broke the European marathon record in Chicago last year

"It was my first time to win a world marathon major and my time was a European and British record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago.

"It is a fast course with good organisation. I expect they will recruit a strong field to make it a great race."

Farah won the 2018 race in a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds, but finished fifth in last month's London Marathon.