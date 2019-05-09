Mo Farah confirms he will defend Chicago Marathon title in October
Last Updated: 09/05/19 5:04pm
Mo Farah will defend his Chicago Marathon title in October, virtually ending any speculation linking him with a track return.
Farah declined a chance to contest the marathon at this year's World Championships in Doha, which led to suggestions he could run the 10,000m - the distance over which he won two of his four Olympic titles - ahead of next year's Games.
However, Farah has confirmed he will run in Chicago on October 13, a week after the World Championships end.
"Winning the Chicago Marathon last year was very special for me," Farah said in a statement.
"It was my first time to win a world marathon major and my time was a European and British record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago.
"It is a fast course with good organisation. I expect they will recruit a strong field to make it a great race."
Farah won the 2018 race in a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds, but finished fifth in last month's London Marathon.