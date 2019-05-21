Caster Semenya to run 3,000m in Diamond League next month

Caster Semenya refuses to take medication to comply with the IAAF's new rules about testosterone levels

Caster Semenya will compete in the 3,000 metres at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, California on June 30.

The 3000m is a distance in which the 28-year-old is allowed to compete without reducing her testosterone levels.

The two-time Olympic 800 metres champion from South Africa said after her 800m win at the Doha Diamond League meeting earlier this month that she would not submit to new IAAF testosterone regulations in track.

The new rules require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to medically lower them in order to be eligible to compete in events ranging from 400 metres to the mile.

Semenya must lower her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her 800m title at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, which begin in September.

The Prefontaine Classic is usually held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, but the venue is under construction.