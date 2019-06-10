Caster Semenya named in South Africa's team for World Championships

Caster Semenya has been named in South Africa's team for the World Championships

Caster Semenya has been named in South Africa's team for this summer's World Championships - subject to the outcome of her appeal against the IAAF's regulation-limiting testosterone levels in female runners.

Athletics South Africa have announced their preliminary team to compete in Doha, and double Olympic champion Semenya has been included in the 800 metres.

Semenya has appealed against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling which approved the introduction by athletics' world governing body, the IAAF, of a new testosterone limit for female athletes who want to compete internationally over distances between 400m and a mile.

Semenya has two Olympic gold medals and three world titles

The Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) ordered the IAAF to suspend the implementation of its controversial rule - but only for Semenya - while her appeal against it was pending, allowing the athlete to continue to compete in the 800m without taking hormone-suppressing drugs.

But the IAAF confirmed last week it would bid to overturn that court order.

The World Championships are scheduled to take place in the Qatari capital from September 27 to October 6.